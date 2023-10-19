Listen: Hear an Alternate Version of 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Deluxe Soundtrack

The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition will be out December 1.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Listen: Hear an Alternate Version of 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Get a first listen to an alternate version of "My Favorite Things" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless masterpiece, The Sound of Music. This take highlights a stirring reprise by Julie Andrews and an overall longer track than the film version.

Announced in September, The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition (out December 1) features multiple expanded, remixed and remastered reissues of the Julie Andrews-led musical's beloved—and immensely successful—soundtrack.

The 1965 film was an Academy Award®-winning blockbuster, while its album broke numerous chart records and, today, remains one of the world's best-selling soundtracks of all time. 

Set for release on December 1 and available for pre-order now, The Sound of Music can be found in a variety of formats, including a Super Deluxe Edition (4-CD/1-Blu-Ray Audio box set and digital).

With well over 40 previously unreleased tracks, this definitive set collects every musical element from the film for the very first time, along with instrumentals of each song, plus 11 never-before-heard alternate takes, including rare performances from the cast.

The accompanying Blu-Ray Audio disc features the full score in hi-res audio as well as a new Dolby Atmos® mix of the original 16-track soundtrack for the ultimate immersive listening experience.

Listen to the new version here:

Photo: ©1965 20th Century Studios, Inc. All rights reserved. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?

This time, the question was: Have there ever been two different productions of the same show on Broadway at the same time?

2
NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events Photo
NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events

A new survey conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts has looked into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts participation, including attending theatre productions, movies, visiting museums, and more.

3
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmanns AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer

Baz Luhrmann’s 6-chapter reimagining of his 2008 film Australia, Faraway Downs is an epic adventure that will inspire audiences. The film, told in 6-chapters, stars stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, and Ben Mendelsohn. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Burt Young has died at age 83. Gerald Tommaso DeLouise, known professionally as Burt Young, is best known for playing Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and best friend Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film series, which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film MarketBROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film Market
Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In DecemberAretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole KidmanVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole Kidman
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & More

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SIX
HARMONY

Recommended For You