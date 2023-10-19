Listen: Hear an Alternate Version of 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Get a first listen to an alternate version of "My Favorite Things" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless masterpiece, The Sound of Music. This take highlights a stirring reprise by Julie Andrews and an overall longer track than the film version.

Announced in September, The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition (out December 1) features multiple expanded, remixed and remastered reissues of the Julie Andrews-led musical's beloved—and immensely successful—soundtrack.

The 1965 film was an Academy Award®-winning blockbuster, while its album broke numerous chart records and, today, remains one of the world's best-selling soundtracks of all time.

Set for release on December 1 and available for pre-order now, The Sound of Music can be found in a variety of formats, including a Super Deluxe Edition (4-CD/1-Blu-Ray Audio box set and digital).

With well over 40 previously unreleased tracks, this definitive set collects every musical element from the film for the very first time, along with instrumentals of each song, plus 11 never-before-heard alternate takes, including rare performances from the cast.

The accompanying Blu-Ray Audio disc features the full score in hi-res audio as well as a new Dolby Atmos® mix of the original 16-track soundtrack for the ultimate immersive listening experience.

Listen to the new version here:

Photo: ©1965 20th Century Studios, Inc. All rights reserved.