Listen: Emily Rothstein Discusses Her Acting Background and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Today's episode features Emily Rothstein!

New Jersey native Emily Rothstein began her career after graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in Cinematic Arts. She spent nine years at ABC Studios where she worked in both drama and comedy development, assisting the drama team in the development of such series as AMERICAN CRIME and HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, and the comedy team on THE MUPPETS and AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE. She has been working at NBC Universal on the comedy development team across all platforms since September of 2019 where she is responsible for developing new projects in addition to identifying new voices and emerging talent. She has worked on series such as "Wolf Like Me" and on the upcoming series based on the "Pitch Perfect" movie franchise for Peacock in addition to "Mr. Mayor" on NBC.

