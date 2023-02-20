Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Chris Sarandon Interviews Hal Linden, Joanna Gleason & More on COOKING BY HEART Podcast

Coming soon: Carol Kane (Drama Desk Award for 'The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,' plus 'Wicked,' 'Harvey,' 'Sly Fox').

Feb. 20, 2023  

Chris Sarandon launched his 'Cooking By Heart' podcast just four months ago and has already interviewed many notable celebrities- from renowned chef Jacques Pépin to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian to best-selling author Adriana Trigiani. Prominent among his guests, Chris has also interviewed several Broadway stars: Tony Award-winner Hal Linden (for 'The Rothschilds;' plus 'The Pajama Game,' 'I'm Not Rappaport,' 'The Sisters Rosensweig,' 'Cabaret,' among others); Ken Page (Drama Desk Award for 'Guys and Dolls,' plus 'Cats,' 'The Wiz,' 'Ain't Misbehavin,') and Chris' wife, Joanna Gleason (Tony Award for 'Into the Woods,' plus 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,' 'Nick & Nora,' 'The Real Thing,' 'A Day in the Death of Joe Egg'). The recording of Chris with Joanna was just released as a special episode for Valentine's Day.

Listen below!

Coming soon: Carol Kane (Drama Desk Award for 'The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,' plus 'Wicked,' 'Harvey,' 'Sly Fox'). And Chris, himself an Academy Award-nominated actor, has also appeared on Broadway in 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' 'The Light in the Piazza,' 'Nick & Nora' and 'The Rothschilds,' among others.

New episodes drop twice a month on all major podcast platforms, and most are also on YouTube. Each guest shares their reminiscences of favorite foods growing up and the role food played in their family life- and every guest brings a favorite recipe to share with all the listeners.

For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or 'Cooking By Heart,' please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.

