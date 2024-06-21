Listen: Chris Mann Releases Original Song 'I Do' Featured on ALL AMERICAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Chris Mann is back with his original song 'I Do', marking his first release of new music in almost six years. Co-written by Mann and acclaimed writer/producer Bleu McAuley, 'I Do' is a soulful ballad that showcases Mann's heartfelt lyrics and signature vocals.

Listen below!

The inspiration behind 'I Do' came from Mann's own wedding vows, which he wrote long before marrying his wife of 11 years. The lyrics express Mann's vision of an ideal marriage, with lines like 'to have and to hold, for better or for worse...I do.' The song features a laid-back, gospel feel accompanied by a soaring chorus of harmonizing background vocals.

'I Do' has been a fan favorite at Chris Mann's live concerts for years, and now fans can finally enjoy it on all streaming platforms. The song will also make its debut on the hit CW series 'All American' in a critical wedding scene, airing on Monday, June 24, 2024.

To listen to ‘I Do’ check out the link below:

'I Do' drops as Chris Mann gears up for live performances in New York, Las Vegas, and Austin, TX later this month. But that's not all - there's even more to look forward to from Mann. His upcoming album, titled 'Return of the Gentleman', is set to release this fall and features collaborations with Grammy 'Album of the Year' producers Autumn Rowe and Kizzo. The album, described as 'Big Band Soul', will also include duets with Grammy-winner India.Arie and iconic saxophonist Kenny G.

With his return to the music scene, Chris Mann is ready to captivate audiences once again with his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Don't miss out on his latest release, 'I Do', and stay tuned for the highly anticipated album 'Return of the Gentleman' coming soon.

Tune in to watch the episode where ‘I Do’ will be featured:

Ep 613 on CW’s “All American” on Monday, June 24, 2024 https://www.cwtv.com/shows/all-american

Chris Mann is a critically-acclaimed singer and actor hailed as "the favorite new, male vocalist on the planet" by the Today Show.

Mann is no stranger to the spotlight–his albums 'Roads' (Republic Records) and ‘Constellation' hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. His much-anticipated fourth studio album, Return of the Gentleman, is underway in Los Angeles with collaborations including Grammy ‘Album of the Year’ producers, Autumn Rowe and Kizzo. The sound, described as “Big Band Soul,” features duets with Grammy-winner India.Arie and iconic saxophonist, Kenny G.

In 2022, Chris appeared alongside Seth Rogan, Sebastian Stan, and Lily James in Hulu’s Emmy-winning miniseries, “Pam and Tommy,” playing Motley Crüe’s legendary guitarist, Mick Mars. He was most recently seen in S3 of "The Morning Show" on Apple+ opposite Jennifer Aniston.

Mann has performed for Presidents Barack Obama & Joe Biden and has been featured at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy & Carnegie Hall.