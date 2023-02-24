Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Beth Leavel Featured on New Single 'No I Don't' From REGRETTING ALMOST EVERYTHING

Regretting Almost Everything is an intimate, two-person show that tells the story of middle-aged Anne in search of a new beginning.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Creators of the new musical comedy, Regretting Almost Everything, have released "No I Don't," the second single from the concept album for the musical that features Tony winner Beth Leavel, who plays Anne, and Tony Nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz, who plays her husband, Clay.

Listen below!

With book and lyrics written by Lauren Taslitz and composed by Danny Ursetti, Regretting Almost Everything is an intimate, two-person show that tells the story of middle-aged Anne in search of a new beginning.

"No, I Don't" features Leavel as Anne who agonizes over whether or not to have an affair or stay faithfully married.

"Every once in a while a song comes into your life that takes your breath away," said Leavel. "This is one of those songs."

"Lauren's lyrics strike a perfect balance between humanity and wit and theatricality," remarked Blumenkrantz. "And Danny's music is, by turns, sensitive and incisive and fun."

Ursetti recalled about the creation of the song, "Lauren brought this lyric into Bill (William Finn's) class. The emotions and story were so clear, the music came easily. Other than some minor adjustments we worked out together, this is one of the few songs we felt we got right the first time."

The new album, Regretting Almost Everything, will be released on March 14th, 2023. The album consists of 15 songs, plus 1 bonus track. Musical Director and pianist Paul Staroba conducts and performs with an 8-piece orchestra of string quartet and rhythm section. The album was recorded at Power Station at Berklee NYC, produced by Kathy Sommer and Matt Anthony (Alchemy Music), and mastered by Darcy Proper.

For more information, visit regrettingalmosteverything.com.

