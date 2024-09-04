Listen: Ashley Park and Jessie Tyler Ferguson Talk Broadway, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emily in Paris star and Broadway performer Ashley Park sat down with Jesse Tyler Ferguson for the latest episode of his Dinner's on Me podcast.

In the episode, the two Broadway alums discuss various aspects of Parks' multi-faceted career, including her time on Broadway, co-starring together in the play Grand Horizons at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and her relationship with Emily in Paris co-star and real-life boyfriend Paul Forman.

Late last year, Park suffered from septic shock and admits that "Paul really saved my life" after becoming "so possibly irreversibly sick." She went on to make a full recovery.

She also discussed a special moment with co-star Meryl Streep on the set of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The Broadway-themed season of the Hulu series featured the two actors in the fictional play Death Rattle Dazzle! The duo sang a number called Look for the Light, which was penned by Pasek & Paul, along with Sara Bareilles.

“You know how at the end of Broadway shows, when you leave a show, you have everyone sign your Playbill?" she said to Ferguson. "It was a fake Playbill, inside was all ads or whatever. But I was like, 'Oh, that'd be fun. Let me just do that.' And everyone was signing their name and I gave it to Meryl and she signed it and she gave it back to me. And it said, 'I see you, Ash.'"

“She was just like, 'I really, I really see you. You're doing it'. "So that really made me realize, 'Oh my gosh, anybody I interact with who might be looking up to me in that way, what a difference that can [make].' Like still, it's a year later, and it makes me want to cry.”

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia. She appears on screen in the popular Netflix series Emily In Paris, which just premiered its fourth season. The new episode of Ferguson's podcast is out now. Listen to it below.

About Dinner's on Me

In May 2023, Jesse Tyler Ferguson launched his newest podcast Dinner's On Me where he breaks bread with big-name friends—old and new—for a delicious meal and candid convos that can only happen over a glass of wine. Shot in some of his favorite restaurants across Los Angeles and New York City, his guests range from people like Julie Bowen, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Jesse Williams, Niecy Nash-Betts, and so many more. They'll get vulnerable about everything from relationships and family history, to mental health and imposter syndrome. They'll laugh about Jesse's attempted modeling career and being starstruck by Beyoncé.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Tony Award-winning actor, author, producer, and host. In 2023, Ferguson recently wrapped his return to Broadway in the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, opposite Jesse Williams. He earned his Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, for his role as accountant Mason Marzac.