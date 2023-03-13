Listen: Adrian Holmes Talks BEL-AIR and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Adrian Holmes!

Adrian Holmes talks about how he was an extra on movie sets as a young child in Canada. As an adult he started out in the family business, nursing, but acting was truly his life's purpose. His mantra "Treat every job like it's your first and your last" has kept him passionate and humble. He based his character of Uncle Phil in the reimagined "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" series on Barack Obama.

"The original show...it planted a lot of seeds of important conversations," he said of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "It dealt with a lot of important subject matter and topics, but they explored it through laughter and comedy. But underneath it, at the root of it, there was a message. I think that's why it was such a huge hit."

Listen to the full episode below!

With over 100 film and television credits to his name, award-winning actor, Adrian Holmes, has become one to watch in the entertainment industry. He can be seen starring opposite Ian Somerhalder, in the Netflix vampire-drama series, "V Wars" based on the popular bestselling book series by Jonathan Maberry. The series follows Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) who enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious virus transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), into a murderous predator.On the film front, Holmes can be seen in the Universal Pictures' action-thriller "Skyscraper" alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.Holmes is well-known for starring as Nick Barron on Bravo's original award winning series, "19-2" and for his portrayal of Captain Pike on the long running CW series, "Arrow." In 2017, he took home Canada's top honor in film and television for "19-2," with the Canadian Screen Award for Best Male Lead in a Dramatic Series. The show also won Best Drama series at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards and was also nominated for a 2016 International Emmy Award. "19-2" is now streaming on Crave TV, Akorn, and Amazon.In addition to working in front of the camera, Holmes received a producer credit, for co-producing, alongside Step by Step Productions, the docudrama "Barrow: Freedom Fighter", which was shot in his homeland of Barbados.Additional film credits include Sony/TriStar Pictures' "Elysium" & "Debug", WWE Studios' "Vendetta," "Frankie & Alice", IFC's "Wrecked", and Warner Bros' "Red Riding Hood".Born in Wrexham, North Wales, with family from Barbados, Holmes grew up in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. The eldest of three boys, Holmes was a natural entertainer as a child. In junior high school, his drama class wrote a play for a local drama festival called, "The Challenge: An Environmental Happening" which was awarded Outstanding Junior Play, and Holmes awarded Outstanding Junior Actor. From that moment on he knew he wanted to pursue a career in acting.He continued to perform in stage productions throughout high school and college and studied his craft in Vancouver with a few different coaches including world-renowned coach Larry Moss, and Ivana Chubbuck. He also studied in New York at Black Nexxus Inc. held at the Times Square Arts Centre.In 2004, Holmes received his first LEO Award nomination [the Canadian Emmys], for his work in the series "The Collector" and then again in 2017 for his work in "19-2." In 2020 he had won for his work in the comedy Web-Series, "Hospital Show".When he isn't working, Holmes enjoys traveling, and tries to get back to see his family in England and Barbados as much as possible. He likes to keep active in his down time and is always up for a good round of golf. Holmes splits his time between Vancouver, LA and London.