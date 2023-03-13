Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Adrian Holmes Talks BEL-AIR and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

Listen: Adrian Holmes Talks BEL-AIR and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

As an adult, Adrian started out in the family business, nursing, but acting was truly his life's purpose.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Adrian Holmes!

Adrian Holmes talks about how he was an extra on movie sets as a young child in Canada. As an adult he started out in the family business, nursing, but acting was truly his life's purpose. His mantra "Treat every job like it's your first and your last" has kept him passionate and humble. He based his character of Uncle Phil in the reimagined "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" series on Barack Obama.

"The original show...it planted a lot of seeds of important conversations," he said of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "It dealt with a lot of important subject matter and topics, but they explored it through laughter and comedy. But underneath it, at the root of it, there was a message. I think that's why it was such a huge hit."

Listen to the full episode below!

With over 100 film and television credits to his name, award-winning actor, Adrian Holmes, has become one to watch in the entertainment industry. He can be seen starring opposite Ian Somerhalder, in the Netflix vampire-drama series, "V Wars" based on the popular bestselling book series by Jonathan Maberry. The series follows Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) who enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious virus transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), into a murderous predator.On the film front, Holmes can be seen in the Universal Pictures' action-thriller "Skyscraper" alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.Holmes is well-known for starring as Nick Barron on Bravo's original award winning series, "19-2" and for his portrayal of Captain Pike on the long running CW series, "Arrow." In 2017, he took home Canada's top honor in film and television for "19-2," with the Canadian Screen Award for Best Male Lead in a Dramatic Series. The show also won Best Drama series at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards and was also nominated for a 2016 International Emmy Award. "19-2" is now streaming on Crave TV, Akorn, and Amazon.In addition to working in front of the camera, Holmes received a producer credit, for co-producing, alongside Step by Step Productions, the docudrama "Barrow: Freedom Fighter", which was shot in his homeland of Barbados.Additional film credits include Sony/TriStar Pictures' "Elysium" & "Debug", WWE Studios' "Vendetta," "Frankie & Alice", IFC's "Wrecked", and Warner Bros' "Red Riding Hood".Born in Wrexham, North Wales, with family from Barbados, Holmes grew up in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. The eldest of three boys, Holmes was a natural entertainer as a child. In junior high school, his drama class wrote a play for a local drama festival called, "The Challenge: An Environmental Happening" which was awarded Outstanding Junior Play, and Holmes awarded Outstanding Junior Actor. From that moment on he knew he wanted to pursue a career in acting.He continued to perform in stage productions throughout high school and college and studied his craft in Vancouver with a few different coaches including world-renowned coach Larry Moss, and Ivana Chubbuck. He also studied in New York at Black Nexxus Inc. held at the Times Square Arts Centre.In 2004, Holmes received his first LEO Award nomination [the Canadian Emmys], for his work in the series "The Collector" and then again in 2017 for his work in "19-2." In 2020 he had won for his work in the comedy Web-Series, "Hospital Show".When he isn't working, Holmes enjoys traveling, and tries to get back to see his family in England and Barbados as much as possible. He likes to keep active in his down time and is always up for a good round of golf. Holmes splits his time between Vancouver, LA and London.



Related Stories
Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform This Is A Life at the Oscars Photo
Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' at the Oscars
Broadway alums David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu united to perform 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' with Son Lux at the 95th Oscars. Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the Talking Heads. Hsu has been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill and SpongeBob Squarepants. Watch a video of the performance now!
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Trailer Featuring McCarthy, Diggs & More Photo
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Trailer Featuring McCarthy, Diggs & More
Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid.' Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian. Watch the new video trailer and check out the official poster photo now!
Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS Season 3 Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS Season 3 Teaser
Check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building.' The teaser shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season. The new season will also feature Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. Watch the new teaser below!
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues Photo
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues
The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)


Listen: Jessica Stone Talks KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Jessica Stone Talks KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
March 6, 2023

Listen as she describes how Jessica Stone manages a thriving career, marriage and motherhood! Plus, find out who the directors were in her life who helped shape how she runs a rehearsal room, and why now that she has found directing she really doesn't miss being an actress!
Listen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 27, 2023

On the latest episode of Little Known Facts, stage and screen actor and singer/songwriter Nicholas Podany chats about his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!, how he caught the performing bug, and more. 'I think I was seven years old and I was Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, kind of like a school play,' he said. 'I remember the feeling of the difference between before going on stage and after going on stage, and loving that feeling so much.'
Listen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 20, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony nominated actor Jennifer Simard! Simard talked about her career and more in this episode. Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 13, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features news anchor and entertainment host Tamsen Fadal. Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show.
Listen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 6, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features filmmaker Liz Garbus!  In the episode, Liz discussed her career, how she got her start, and more.
share