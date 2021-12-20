Listen: Act Two Of Podcast Musical UNDERTAKING CHRISTMAS Premieres Today

Act Two of the original romantic musical comedy Undertaking Christmas premieres online today.

Written and directed by the American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grant and MAC Award Winner Joel B. New, the podcast stars a cast from Broadway and beyond, including Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Jennifer Fouche (Chicken and Biscuits), Cicily Daniels (Once On This Island), Ryan Bauer-Walsh (The Rainbow Lullaby), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots national tour), Charles Sanchez (Merce web series), and Rachel Louise Thomas. Also featuring Michael Galyon, Joshua Hinck (Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream), Melissa McKamie, Annemarie Rosano (Cats 1st Nat'l Tour), and Lauren Ruff. Choreography by Avital Asuleen. Musical Arrangements and Accompaniment by Gillian Berkowitz.

Listen below!

After his perfectly planned life falls apart in New York City, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his quaint hometown of Sadness, Indiana, to save a family funeral home from going six feet under right before Christmas. Hailed as one of the "best Christmas shows this holiday season" by TimeOut New York and starring Broadway's Todd Buonopane (Cinderella) and Joel B. New (Monkey Trouble Unleashed!), this brand new podcast production of Undertaking Christmas will make Broadway and Hallmark movie fans alike feel cozy, nostalgic, and super gay, all at once. Undertaking Christmas is a loving send-up of the Hallmark Channel Original Holiday Movie genre, except deliberately daffy in its use of tropes and centering around a same-sex love story. The musical's score includes songs destined to become tomorrow's holiday hits, like "All I Want For Christmas Is A Boyfriend For My Dad," "Christmas Happens," and "Death and Taxes and Christmas and You."