Lisa Kudrow Will Lead Movie Musical BETTER NATE THAN EVER

"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow has signed on to lead the upcoming musical film adaptation of Tim Federle's novel "Better Nate Than Ever," which follows the story of 13 year-old Pittsburgher Nate Foster.

Nate sneaks off with his best friend Libby to a major musical audition in the Big Apple after not being cast in their school play.

Kudrow plays Nate's Aunt Heidi, who meets up with Nate by accident and changes the course of his story, according to Deadline.

Federle perfomed on Broadway in "Billy Elliot," "The Little Mermaid," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," and "Gypsy." Most recently, he's served as showrunner on the Disney Plus series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

He first released the novel "Better Nate Than Ever" in 2013.

Kudrow is best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on "Friends." She sang frequently on the show, introducing songs like "Smelly Cat" into the national conversation.

The leading roles of Nate and Libby have not yet been cast, but Deadline confirms that casting has been underway since the beginning of this year.

Photo Credit: Lisa Kudrow