Linedy Genao & More to be Featured in CAFE CON LECHE Concept EP

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month and as part of Theatre Barn Records, New York Theatre Barn will release a concept EP of the original musical Café Con Leche on October 4, 2024. The album features Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!, Dear Evan Hansen) and will be available wherever you stream music.

With book, music, and lyrics by Maiga Vidal, Café Con Leche is an original romantic comedy set in Los Angeles with an all-Latinx cast. The new musical follows Alejandra, an accountant who longs to be the perfect immigrant daughter for her parents, even if it means staying in the closet forever. When a rent hike threatens to close her parent’s American-style donut shop for good, Alejandra, with the help of mysterious new customer Megan, opens Café Con Leche, a Latino-themed coffee spot, to moonlight after-hours at the store to make extra money. As her feelings for Café Con Leche and Megan grow, Alejandra begins to question just how much she’s willing to hide to keep her parent’s love.

In addition to Genao, the album also features Rubén Flores (In The Heights), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six), and Fran Tapia (On Your Feet!). Arrangements are by Felipe Segovia Sanhueza, and the album is executive produced by Héctor Flores Jr., Joe Barros, and Kate Trammell for Theatre Barn Records.

New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP’s and concept albums of new musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. Releases include Xena: Warrior Musical, Sueños: Our American Musical EP, Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, the song cycle Seasons, and the New Musicals Mixtape (featuring the musicals The Belle of Tombstone and Ghost in the Machine). New York Theatre Barn’s programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The album will be available wherever you stream music. Click here to pre-order the album.