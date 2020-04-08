Lincoln Center Unveils New Website for LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has launched a new website for its one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across its iconic campus, Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome).

Audiences around the globe can visit LincolnCenter.org and now simply & easily add a wealth of arts offerings to their family's daily calendars. New videos are posted every day. The "On Demand" section offers content available at any time-including links to digital archives, access to remote collections, Q+As with artists, workshops, performances, and more.

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

Schools may be closed but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. Tune in to facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC on Facebook Live every weekday at 2pm ET for your daily dose of creativity. This week, families will learn about sculpture, dance, pantomime, and more! For families who can't watch live, Pop-Up Classrooms are available anytime on our Facebook page as on-demand video.

#ConcertsForKids

For family audiences, we're teaming up with a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. We're excited to share these short performances each Wednesday at 4pm ET and Sunday at 11am ET. All concerts are available after the premiere in the "On Demand" section of our website.

This week's featured artists are Zeshan B who uses his rich, velvety voice to tell stories of protest, hope, and endurance and will perform from his forthcoming album, Melismatic; and Elena Moon Park, who celebrates folk and children's music from all over East Asia.

Archival and Livestream Performances

From the archives of Lincoln Center's resident organizations comes a trove of video, including rarely seen footage from decades of Live From Lincoln Center, more recent performances from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening - empty halls, living rooms, and more. Visit our website for the schedule.





