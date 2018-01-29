Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks IN THE HEIGHTS Movie at BroadwayCon

The last we heard of the In the Heights movie Quiara Alegría Hudes, who was nominated for a 2007 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for Drama for writing the book for Broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS, had requested The Weinstein Company, the company which currently holds the rights to the HEIGHTS film adaptation, relinquish its ties to the show.

Over the weekend at BroadwayCon, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda joined his pals from Heights for a reunion panel, and fielded questions about the fate of the film following the Weinstein scandal.

"I think that company is getting their ducks in a row and we'll see what happens. We made our position very clear, and there's sort of no news yet."

Hudes wrote: "As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company. Unfortunately, my musical In the Heights is tied up in the company.... I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In the Heights from them."

Late last year, The New York Times reported that Weinstein has been sexually assaulting and manipulating female collaborators for decades. Celebrities, including Miranda (read more here), spoke out about the allegations. Miranda retweeted Hudes' statement in solidarity, saying:

