Lin-Manuel Miranda Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein Controversy- 'I'm Appalled'

While the controversy surrounding famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein continues to build, celebrities are speaking out about the allegations. Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Weinstein has been sexually assaulting women and paying them to be quiet for decades.

The alleged victims, which include his former employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd, are now stepping forward to tell their stories. They previously felt that their careers were in Weinstein's hands, explaining why they stayed quiet. Eight women reportedly reached settlements with Weinstein quietly in the 1990s and 2015.

Now Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken up.

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

