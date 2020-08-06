Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More Will Take Part in Virtual Conversation to Benefit Latino Victory Fund
The event will honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote, the Latino Victory Fund today announced a virtual fundraiser featuring a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadcast cast members of HAMILTON who portrayed The Schuyler Sisters, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton), Tony Award winner Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler). Moderated by Soledad O'Brien, the exclusive event will take place over Zoom on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:30pm EST for donors who pledge $10 (or more) to the Latino Victory Fund.
"Latino Victory is proud to host this vital conversation with award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Schuyler Sisters to commemorate the centennial of women's suffrage," said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president & CEO. "Donors can look forward to hearing these luminaries share with Soledad O'Brien the role of women in HAMILTON, experiences in the rehearsal process, their perspectives on performing in the show as women of color; acknowledging that women of color could not vote until 1965 when Voting Rights Amendment was passed and what that means for how far we have come, and how far we have to go."
Donations will support the Latino Victory Project's important work growing Latino political power by increasing progressive Latino representation at every level of government. To donate and attend this special conversation, please visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/0825wohgf.
The Latino Victory Project develops a pipeline of Latino leaders and shapes public discourse to reflect the growing influence of the Latino community while also building cross-constituency alliances that can move the country forward.
