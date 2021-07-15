Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter Will Have an In-Person Signing For IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME at the Drama Book Shop

The Drama Book Shop will hold its first in-person book signing with In The Heights: Finding Home authors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter on July 21, 2021 2:00pm at its new home at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.



A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, July 16 at 10:00am by visiting: www.dramabookshop.com. Only one copy of In The Heights: Finding Home will be signed for each ticket holder.

If you are unable to attend, there will be a limited number of signed copies available for purchase. Ticket holders will receive an email with further event details/instructions for your time slot. To ensure a fabulous event for ALL attendees, please adhere to this schedule; appointment times cannot be changed. All attendees must wear a mask inside.

The Drama Book Shop will close to the public at 12:00pm on July 21. Only ticket holders will be allowed into the shop.



The 104 year-old independent bookstore reopened to the public at its new home at 266 West 39th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on Thursday, June 10, 2021.



Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, The Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. For over 100 years, The Drama Book Shop has been the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. This award is bestowed upon individuals, organizations, and institutions that have demonstrated profound achievement in the theatre but are ineligible in any of the established Tony categories.



Longtime friends and patrons of the bookstore Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, whose late husband Arthur Seelen had bought the store in 1958. Over the years, the store has moved several times, with its most recent location having been on West 40th Street. In 2002 a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University founded by Mr. Kail and some friends convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre to rehearse a new musical. Written by Mr. Miranda and Ms. Hudes and directed by Mr. Kail, that show was In the Heights, which went on to win four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It opened on June 11 as a major motion picture from Warner Brothers.



The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to twentieth century European cafes and reading rooms and features a full-service cafe serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.



The Drama Book Shop is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts-students, fans, theatre professionals, and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.