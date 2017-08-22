Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul Among World Soundtrack Award Nominees

The World Soundtrack Academy has announced the first wave of 2017 World Soundtrack Award nominees. In the category of Best Original Song written directly for a Film, the nominees include "City of Stars" from LA LA LAND, featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by the Tony Award-winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), and "How Far I'll Go" from MOANA, featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.



The nominees for Best Film Composer are 2017 Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz, Academy Award nominees Mica Levi, Nicholas Britell, Dustin O'Halloran and Jóhann Jóhannsson. The Television Composer of the Year nominees include upcoming & popular composers such as duo Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Ramin Djawadi, Rupert Gregson-Williams, Dave Porter and Mac Quayle.



As previously announced, The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to David Shire ('The Conversation', 'All the President's Men') as part of the #WSAwards celebration of jazz this year. Discovery of 2016 Joe Kraemer ('The Way of the Gun', 'Jack Reacher', 'Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation') will also be performing that evening.



Film Fest Gent's artistic director Patrick Duynslaegher said about this year's selections: "This year's nominations reflect the incredible wide range of style and talent in contemporary scoring for film and television, with a great line-up of new and established composers to celebrate the art and craft of film & television music."



The nominees announced thus far are:



Best Film Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell: 'Moonlight'

Justin Hurwitz: 'La La Land'

Jóhann Jóhannsson: 'Arrival'

Mica Levi: 'Jackie', 'Marjorie Prime'

Dustin O'Halloran: 'Lion' (co-composed by Hauschka), 'In the Shadow of Iris' (co-composed by Adam Wiltzie)



Best TV Composer of the Year

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: 'Stranger Things'

Ramin Djawadi: 'Westworld', 'Prison Break: Resurrection', 'The Strain'

Rupert Gregson-Williams: 'The Crown'

Dave Porter: 'Better Call Saul', 'The Blacklist', 'The Blacklist: Redemption'

Mac Quayle: 'Feud: Bette & Joan', 'Mr. Robot', 'Scream Queens'



Best Original Song written directly for a Film

Can't Stop the Feeling

from 'Trolls'

music & Llyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback

performers include o.a. Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden and Zooey Deschanel



City of Stars

from 'La La Land'

music by Justin Hurwitz

lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone



How Far I'll Go

from 'Moana'

music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

performed by Auli'i Cravalho



Never Give Up

from 'Lion'

music & lyrics by Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin

performed by Sia



Runnin'

from 'Hidden Figures'

music & lyrics by Pharrell Williams

performed by Pharrell Williams



The World Soundtrack Academy aims at supporting film and television music, sound design, composers and its worldwide promotion. In 17 year's time, the membership of the WSAcademy has grown into a group of 370 international film music professionals deciding on the nominees through several rounds of voting. The Academy will announce the nominees for Discovery of the Year, Best Original Score for a Belgian Production and the Sabam Award for Best Young International Composer mid-September. The audience can also nominate their favorite score by voting for the Public Choice Award on the WSAwards website until September 9th 2017.

Source: worldsoundtrackawards.com

Related Articles