Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara and More Join SONGS FOR MOUNT SINAI

After a highly successful launch last week, THE CLEAR DAY PROJECT and MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL SYSTEM have released 16 all new artist gratitude videos today, Wednesday May 6th, 2020, in support of the Mount Sinai medical staff working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York artists such as Lin Manuel-Miranda (Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy, & Grammy Award winner, Hamilton), Kelli O'Hara (Tony winner, The King & I), Mario Cantone (Tony nominee, "Sex & the City," "The View"), Megan Hilty("Smash," Tony nominee, Noises Off), Brandon Uranowitz (Tony nominee, Burn This), Nathan Lee Graham ("Katy Keene" on CW, Zoolander films), Frank DiLella (Emmy winner, NY1 Theatre Talk), Robbie Fairchild (Tony nominee, An American in Paris, star of Cats film) and more create home videos of thanks for frontline medical workers.

The weekly videos are created by an eclectic mix of New York artists and celebrities alike to creatively express support and spark light for the tireless medical community at Mount Sinai of over 42,000 workers-doctors, nurses, orderlies, and all--who bravely work day in and out to battle this world health crisis. The videos are used primarily internally at the 8 Mount Sinai Hospital campuses around New York City.

Previous artist contributors include Victor Garber (Titanic, Legally Blonde, 4 time Tony nominee), Audra McDonald (6 time Tony winner), Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Melissa & Joey"), Alexis Michelle ("Rupaul's Drag Race" TLC's "Dragnificent"), Tara Strong ("My Little Pony," "Batman," "The Powerpuff Girls"), & The US cast of Les Miserables and more.

"SONGS FOR MOUNT SINAI" is produced by The Clear Day Project in partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital Systems. The mission is to create a Living Theatre series geared towards supporting and uplifting some of those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic-the frontline medical workers at New York City's Mount Sinai Hospitals. The videos, some heartfelt and others joyfully inspiring, are meant to spark the spirits of some 42,000 Mount Sinai workers.

The artists express gratitude however they are inspired-through a personal message, a song, a dance, a joke, a poem, a movement piece, etc. The videos are released weekly on Wednesdays. The videos are played primarily on internal Mount Sinai hospital monitors, used in employee break rooms, Town Hall updates, Zoom call openings, daily employee email updates, etc. They are also available online on Youtube for employees to readily access off campus, and that the public may also share in the appreciation.

As medical workers will be battling the global pandemic Covid-19 for some time to come, it is essential that we uplift these brave heroes who sacrifice for their community's well-being. With a grim reality of over 25,000+ deaths in New York as of today, we must continue to remember and celebrate our frontline medical communities. The "Songs for Mount Sinai" series will be released on Wednesdays weekly, for as long as the videos may bring comfort and spark joy for the medical frontline workers at Mount Sinai Hospitals.

See the full playlists here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You