Lin-Manuel Miranda Endorses Joe Biden for President
If he had to choose, if he had to choose - the Pulitzer Prize-winner is choosing Joe Biden for President!
If you were to ask Lin-Manuel Miranda who he'd promote - Biden has his vote!
In a conversation with Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers, Lin revealed that he'll be supporting the former Vice President in the upcoming election.
"I'm voting for Joe," Miranda said, "I am voting for Joe because our democracy is at stake, and I think we have had four years of the perils of someone with no experience at the wheel, and we've ...It's so much worse than everyone feared."
Miranda has expressed his disdain for Biden's opponent, Donald Trump, throughout his term as president, particularly concerning his inadequate response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.
