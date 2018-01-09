Lilli Cooper, Kristolyn Lloyd, Abby Mueller, Jessica Vosk and More Set For All-Female BROADWAY SINGS RIHANNA

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will continue on March 26 at 8pm, honoring singer-songwriter Rihanna with an all-female cast of Broadway stars including Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob Squarepants), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Abby Mueller (Beautiful), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked). The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the hip hop and R&B superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of her music.

Also featured in the lineup are Felicia Boswell (Memphis), Lulu Fall (The Great Comet), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Alexa Green (Wicked), Joanna A. Jones (Hamilton), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Christina Sajous (American Idiot), Hannah Shankman (Wicked), and Raena White (The Lion King), with more to be announced at a later date.

The concert will give tribute to this versatile artist and her extensive repertoire, including "Umbrella", "Diamonds", "Shut Up and Drive", and "Disturbia". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling artists of all time. She is the youngest and fastest artist to have 14 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, which earned her the title of the top Hot 100 artist of the 2010 decade, as well as the number-one artist in the history of their Pop Songs Chart. She has won eight Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, and twelve American Music Awards, as well as their Icon Award in 2013. She was named the most powerful celebrity of 2012 by Forbes.

Broadway Sings Rihanna, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this iconic singer. Previous artists honored in the series include Adele, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Sara Bareilles, and Whitney Houston. More information about the series can be found online: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com or @BroadwaySings.

For tickets to the show, visit http://highlineballroom.com. Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65. All performers are subject to change.





