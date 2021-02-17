Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda Pen Tributes to Anthony Ramos and Amanda Gorman for TIME100 Next

Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. has penned a loving tribute to his former Hamilton co-star Anthony Ramos as part of Time Magazine's TIME100 Next.

He writes, "For the culture, we must protect Anthony Ramos at all costs...The emotional range and acting facility, the wit and wicked sense of humor, the one-in-a-millon singing voice come together within a special person whose bounty of gifts is matched with a rock-solid humanity and core of integrity. We can trust Ramos with the keys he is about to be given. He has been well-prepared. His voice matters. The space he occupies matters."

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also featured in the issue as the author of a tribute to Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, whose recitation of her poem "The Hill We Climb" was the highlight of this year's presidential inauguration.

He wrote of the young poet, "If the hardest part of an artist's job is to fully and honestly meet the moment, Amanda delivered a master class. She spoke truth to power and embodied clear-eyed hope to a weary nation. She revealed us to ourselves."

Gorman also notably referenced Hamilton in her inaugural work, prompting an exchange with Miranda over social media and a special shout-out from the Pulitzer Prize-winner on Good Morning America.

TIME100 Next recognizes 100 emerging artists with profiles written by alumni of the prestigious list.