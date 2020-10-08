Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess Will Appear on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

The episodes originally aired in 2019.

Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Tituss Burgess will appear this week on "A Little Late With Lilly Singh," in re-runs of episodes that originally aired in 2019.

Leslie Odom, Jr. starred on Broadway as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton." He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.

See the full listings here:



Thursday, October 8: Paula Abdul and Nicole Sherzinger plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/21/19

Friday, October 9: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and VANESSA GONZALEZ plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 3/9/20

Monday, October 12: KATY MIXTON and Tituss Burgess plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/7/19

Tuesday, October 13: LESLIE ODOM JR. plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/17/19

Wednesday, October 14: BARBIE FERREIRA and ALEXA DEMIE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/30/19

Thursday, October 15: DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/12/19

Friday, October 16: Thomas Lennon and AISLING BEA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/10/19

These listings are subject to change.

