Leslie Odom Jr. & Nathan Lane Featured on Upcoming Episode of PBS' FINDING YOUR ROOTS

On a new episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will accompany Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane as they meet a cast of inspiring ancestors hidden in the branches of their family trees.

The new episode is set to air Tuesday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m. on PBS.

Today's leading artists, politicians, activists, performers and journalists discover surprising ancestral stories while learning their family history in the eighth season of the critically acclaimed series "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr."

Nathan Lane is known for his work on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and more. He was recently seen on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and can be seen in upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center.

Professor Gates, the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, continues to explore the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of 21 of today's most intriguing cultural trailblazers.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Finding Your Roots here: