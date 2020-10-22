Lesli Margherita Helps Give MARRIAGE STORY the Musical Treatment with Insert Movie Here: The Musical Podcast

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The episode gives Noah Baumbach's Oscar-nominated film an absurd musical comedy twist.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Insert Movie Here: The Musical has released its latest episode, Marriage Story the Musical, featuring Olivier Award-winner, Lesli Margherita!

The episode gives Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together an absurd musical comedy twist.

Listen to the episode now on Spotify, iTunes and more!

Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the Academy Award-nominated film starred Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.


