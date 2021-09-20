Leonardo Suarez Paz Presents PIAZZOLLA 100: CUARTETANGO String Quartet

Celebrating the centennial of his mentor, Astor Piazzolla, an Argentine-born and New York raised composer, Leonardo Suarez Paz leads his multiple Latin GRAMMY-nominated group to the forefront of 21st century Nuevo Tango.

Discover Nuevo Tango through a multidisciplinary journey into modern chamber music with Leonardo Suarez Paz (1st violin & voice), Hector Omar Falcon (2nd violin), Ron Lawrence (viola), Danny Miller (cello), and guests Rodolfo Zanetti on bandoneon, and Olga Suarez Paz - Nuevo Tango Ballet.

Presented by PIAZZOLLA 100 and Roosevelt Island Fall for Arts Festival. Support is provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund, The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, and Dance/NYC

Artistic Director and "virtuoso extraordinaire," Leonardo Suarez Paz, creates across cultures and genres, continuing a family legacy of over 100 years in the genre, beginning with Gabino Ezeiza to Fernando Suarez Paz who was instrumental in creating the Nuevo Tango alongside Piazzolla. A member of the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colon, Leonardo's work as a soloist includes the most distinguished tango orchestras such as those of Mariano Mores, Horacio Salgan, Atilio Stampone, Osvaldo Berlingieri and the shows Tangox2 and Perfumes de Tango where he was also featured as a dancer. He was the soloist in both Broadway tango shows Forever Tango and Tango Argentino, with Placido Domingo, Ruben Blades, Carlos Franzetti, Patience Higgins, Jim Hall, Kenny Drew Jr., Steve Kuhn, Savion Glover, and many others. Following in the footsteps of his mentors Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer, who revolutionized tango, Leonardo "shows us how easily we can communicate across cultures if the desire and effort are there." (Wynton Marsalis, Artistic Director Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Learn more at www.piazzolla100.com.