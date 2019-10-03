Leonard A. Lauder To Be Honored At Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala

The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund will host An Evening Honoring Leonard A. Lauder on Monday, November 18, at Alice Tully Hall. Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus, The Estée Lauder Companies, will receive the Women's Leadership Award for his lifelong dedication to supporting women and his commitment to public and philanthropic service. The event will benefit the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, which supports Lincoln Center's resident arts organizations.

The evening will feature an on-stage discussion between Mr. Lauder and Tom Ford-fashion designer, film director and Chairman of the Board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The conversation will explore Mr. Lauder's illustrious career, his role as a champion of women in the beauty industry and beyond, and the intersection of art, fashion, beauty, and culture. This will be followed with a tribute performance by Academy Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson on the magnificent Adrienne Arsht Stage. Modern elegance is the inspiration behind the evening, which will begin with a welcome champagne reception and conclude with a seated dinner in Alice Tully Hall.

"I'm deeply touched and honored to receive the Women's Leadership Award and to celebrate the incredible programs supported by the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund that bring inspiration and creativity to this city we all love," said Leonard A. Lauder. "I have been fortunate to have been mentored by, and to have worked with, some of the most brilliant women in the beauty industry, and because of them I've learned the lesson to never, ever make an important decision without a woman at the table."

"Leonard A. Lauder is a legendary figure in the worlds of beauty, business, the arts and philanthropy," said Steven Swartz, who is also chairman of the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund. "We are pleased to honor him and his achievements at this year's gala, which raises important funds for the many performing arts organizations that make Lincoln Center a dynamic cultural hub, both for New York City and the world."

"We are proud to celebrate Mr. Lauder, a phenomenal leader whose philanthropy and commitment to the arts has a tremendous impact here in his hometown of New York and beyond," said Henry Timms, President & CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "If you've been moved in the Whitney or The Met, you've likely felt his influence. New Yorkers know him as a convener, collaborator, and mentor. And Lincoln Center knows him as a standout voice for the power of the performing arts, our constituent organizations, and their futures."

"Mr. Lauder has spent his career celebrating women-through the products he develops and championing them to have a voice and seat at the table in his company," said Glenda Bailey, editor-in-chief of Harper's BAZAAR and member of the Women's Leadership Council. "A visionary of a man, his lifelong achievements and support of women in business, beauty and beyond should be honored every day and it is why we chose him as this year's recipient of the Women's Leadership Award."

The co-chairs of An Evening Honoring Leonard A. Lauder are Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz, Harper's BAZAAR Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey and Stephen Sumner, Christina and Robert C. Baker, Anne and Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Bill Ford and Marigay McKee, Kenneth C. Griffin, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Laura and Gary Lauder, Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder, William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch.

The Host Committee for the gala includes Misty Copeland, John Demsey, Tom Ford, Fabrizio Freda, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Jennifer Hudson, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Jane Lauder, Sara Moss, Carolyn Murphy, Elizabeth Olsen, Hilary Rhoda, Tracey T. Travis and Aerin and Eric Zinterhofer.

The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund has previously honored Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Valentino Creative Directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, Carolina Herrera, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière and Coach's Stuart Vevers. In the past six years, more than $8.7 million has been raised for Lincoln Center's resident arts organizations at this annual gala event.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You