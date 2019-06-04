Lena Hall Joins the Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL as Sloane

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical announced today that the Tony Award winning actor, Grammy Nominee, singer/songwriter, Lena Hall, will star as 'Sloane,' completing the cast of the critically acclaimed, thrilling new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Ms. Hall joins previously announced stars Andrew Polec (Strat), Christina Bennington (Raven), Bradley Dean (Falco), Avionce Hoyles(Tink), Danielle Steers (Zahara), and Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Jagwire) in the American Premiere of the hit musical. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will begin performances at New York City Center on August 1, 2019 with an Opening Night set for August 8, 2019.

Producer Michael Cohl enthused, "Lena Hall is one of the most electrifying live performers around. There is simply no replicating the natural stage presence of a bonafide rocker, and Lena follows in tradition of Bat Out of Hell's great ladies like Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito who have forged wide-ranging careers. She also, I might add, follows in the tradition of Meat Loaf himself, who got his start in the legitimate theater before becoming hall of fame rocker."

The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy® Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, which won the 2017 Evening Standard Award for Best New Musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg, features book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Steinman, additional book material by Stuart Beattie, direction by Mr. Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor & Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

