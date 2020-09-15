Len Cariou in BROADWAY & THE BARD, AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEARE & SONG Will Stream to Benefit The Actors Fund

The production will begin streaming on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30pm.

Aruba Productions today announced upcoming streaming performances of Tony® Award-winning actor Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Applause, Teddy & Alice) in Broadway & The Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song, conceived by Mr. Cariou, Barry Kleinbort and Mark Janas. Directed by Mr. Kleinbort with musical direction by Mr. Janas, the show will be streamed on The Actors Fund YouTube Channel - here - and donation proceeds will benefit the organization. The production will begin streaming on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30pm, which happens to be Mr. Cariou's 81st birthday, and remain available for viewing through October 4.

Broadway & The Bard, universally acclaimed stage and screen veteran Len Cariou gives full voice to an idea that he has harbored since his first prophetic Broadway season of Henry V and Applause; Combining his two great loves - Shakespeare and American Musical Comedy - into one rich and diverse tapestry; outfitting trenchant classical soliloquies and sonnets with inventive musical pairings from beloved writers of the Great White Way - an eighty-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song by a one-of-a-kind master actor of exquisite vintage in what the Bard might refer to as "a most rare vision."

"Len Cariou is a musical theatre legend," extols Executive Producer Ken Denison. "After the critical success of the World Premiere production in 2016 (in association with Amas Musical Theatre, Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) as well as two tours across the United States and his native country, Canada in the summers of 2018 and 2019, we are happy to share this consummate display of his talent during this challenging time. We are grateful to The Actors Fund for this opportunity and to help raise necessary funds for the theatre community."

The creative team for Broadway & The Bard also includes: Josh Iacovelli (sets), Matt Berman and Rocky Noel (lights and sound). The production was filmed by Matthew Gurren.

