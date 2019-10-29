Lear deBessonet Will Officially Take Over as Encores! Artistic Director in 2021
According to the New York Times, Lear deBessonet, current Resident Director of City Center Encores! will officially succeed Jack Viertel as the new artistic director in 2021. DeBessonet joined the Encores! team in January 2019 following Viertel's announcement of his retirement in July.
Lear deBessonet is an Obie Award-winning director based in New York. At City Center, she has directed Big River (Encores!) and Pump Boys and Dinettes (Encores! Off-Center). She is the Founder of Public Works and Resident Director at The Public Theatre, for which she has directed large-scale, critically-acclaimed musical adaptations of A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare in the Park), The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, andThe Odyssey. Her production of The Foundry Theater's Good Person of Szechwan, starring Taylor Mac and Lisa Kron, played an extended, sold-out run at The Public, and earned her an Obie Award for Direction, a Lortel Award for Best Revival, a Drama Desk Nomination, and a Lilly Award.
Additional credits include Suzan-Lori Park's Venus at Signature Theatre; Quiara Alegria Hudes' Miss You Like Hell at La Jolla Playhouse and The Public; and Romeo and Juliet at The Public. Now in its seventh year, the Public Works model of community engagement and participatory theater has spread nationally and internationally to Dallas, Seattle, and most recently the National Theater in London.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's THE LION KING, Has Died at 36
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)