Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow

Funny Girl star Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show.

The episode will air 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET on NBC on Friday, January 13 and will be available to watch the next day on Peacock. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink and a musical performance by Dayglow.

Now starring on Broadway in Funny Girl, Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy.

Fiunny Girl is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Returning to its New York origins, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 17, 2014. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

An American television institution for nearly 70 years and now the most viewed late-night program on digital, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love, including "#Hashtags," "Thank You Notes" and "Slow Jam the News."