Lea Michele Out Of FUNNY GIRL Following Inconclusive COVID-19 Test Result

Lea Michele announced on Instagram today that following an inconclusive COVID-19 test and her developing 'early signs and symptoms of COVID-19, she will not be allowed to perform today as part of the production's safety protocols.

Following additional testing, an announcement will be made about future performances.

"Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny- as are all of our amazing understudies who stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theatre..." wrote Michele.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.