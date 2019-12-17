Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Megan Hilty and More to Appear at 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS

Your Kids, Our Kids (Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, Founding Directors) presents the 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, an event that brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone. Combining celebrity, music, and everyday people sharing their incredible stories, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars for Foster Kids directly benefits You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care. Hosted by Sirius XM Radio host (and Your Kids, Our Kids co-founder) Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert for America), this year's concert line-up will include Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Emmy and Tony Award Winner Laurie Metcalf ("The Conners," "The Big Bang Theory") and Tony Award Winners Kelli O'Hara (The King & I, Kiss Me Kate) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Kiss Me Kate), Tony Nominee Megan Hilty ("Smash," Wicked), Emmy Award Winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast) and more to be announced. VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids will take place at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC) on Thursday, February 6th at 7pm.

Tickets for VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, price at $27, $52 and $102, by calling Ticket Master at 800-982-2787, or in-person at The Town Hall at 123 West 43rd Street (12pm - 6pm Monday-Saturday) and VIP tickets and sponsorships are now available online at yougottabelieve.org.

Today, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the US, and every year, as many as 22,000 of them will age out of the foster care system. Without the safety net of a forever family to provide the security and comfort most take for granted, these young people are left on their own to face a future filled with hardships - from lack of education to unemployment, higher rates of incarceration, poor health, early parenthood and homelessness (as much as 40 percent of these kids will experience this devastation in their lifetimes). In New York City alone, there are more than 1000 kids currently awaiting adoption, with more than 900 kids on the verge of aging out.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley created VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS in 2015, when they were working with the Council on Adoptable Children and You Gotta Believe to adopt a child out of foster care. At that time, the organizations abruptly suffered major cuts from governmental funding, and the two men decided to do what they have always done when faced with a crisis: gather their friends and put on a show! Over the past two years, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concert events have raised almost a millions dollars to support You Gotta Believe's efforts to ensure that every child leaving foster care does so with the support of a family.

Previous VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concerts featured appearance and performances by Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Chita Rivera, Darren Criss, Rosie Perez, Jonathan Groff, Megan Hilty, Gloria Gaynor, BD Wong, Willie Garson, Melissa Gilbert, Charles Busch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Josh Colley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Rachel Crow, Carole Demas, Eden Espinosa, Richard Kind, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Alec Mapa, Olga Merediz, Janet Metz, Lisa Mordente, Orfeh, Christine Pedi, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Roz Ryan, Sherri Saum, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Kate Shindle, Charlene Tilton, Adrienne Warren, Tony Yazbeck, Antwone Fisher, Janice Huff, Andrea McArdle, Jeffrey Seller and more.

For more information about VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities for VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars for Foster Kids, visit yougottabelieve.org.

Visit Seth and James online at www.sethrudetsky.com and www.concertsforamerica.com.

