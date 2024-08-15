Lauren Gunderson Receives Co-Commission From Four Theaters For New Adaptation Of LITTLE WOMEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a unique creative partnership, four regional theaters have jointly commissioned playwright Lauren Gunderson to adapt the classic novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. This new theatrical work will enjoy a “rolling” world premiere with four independent productions occurring between 2024- 2026 in each of the partnering theaters' home locale.

Louisa May Alcott's Little Women by Lauren Gunderson is the first co-commission partnership between City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Northlight Theatre (Skokie, IL), People's Light (Malvern, PA), and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA) and represents an example of how regional nonprofit producers continue to adapt to post

pandemic financial realities while exploring new partnerships that allow for the continued investment in the commissioning of new work for the stage. All four theaters have a history of producing plays by Ms. Gunderson.

The original idea for this commission originated with People's Light Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman pitching the idea of a new adaptation based on Alcott's famous novel – which was first published in two parts in 1868 and 1869 – to Gunderson, a frequent artistic collaborator, in 2023. After receiving an enthusiastic response, Berkman reached out to fellow artistic leaders BJ Jones (Northlight), Giovanna Sardelli (TheatreWorks), and Clare Drobot and Monteze Freeland (City Theatre) to gauge interest

in pooling resources to cover the cost of the commission. Through this agreement, each producing organization is considered an “originating theater” and will have the opportunity to be the first to receive producing rights and enter into a separate licensing agreement with Ms. Gunderson.

“There's nothing quite like the joy of receiving an email from Lauren Gunderson that starts with ‘Oooooh I love this idea!' That was her response when I first reached out about her adapting Little Women,” stated People Light's Zak Berkman. “I am so grateful Lauren leapt at this idea and this coalition of wonderful theatres could gather together to make it a reality. We are thrilled to be partnering with everyone.”

A draft of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women has been completed and the script will receive a development workshop at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in September 2024 before the initial Rolling World Premiere production will occur at Northlight Theatre this holiday season, with performances November 29 – December 29, 2024 in a production directed by Georgette Verdin. Subsequent productions will follow at TheatreWorks, City Theatre, and People's Light. In July, a reading of the new script was presented by Ms. Gunderson as part of the “Summer Conversational Series” sponsored by Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House, a museum in Alcott's family home and located in Concord, Massachusetts.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson shared the following about her adaptation of Little Women:

“Little Women was one of the very first plays I did in Middle School. I played Jo, of course, and since then I've always had an adaptation of my own in mind. Alcott is such a radical storyteller, even as her work is often misunderstood as simply sweet Americana. I wanted this adaptation to be as spritely, robust and surprising as Alcott and her work. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women blends the rebelliousness of both Alcott and her semi-biographic heroine Jo into a version with all the romance, wit and brazenness of the novel but the fresh agility and intimacy of the stage.

“I'm so honored and overwhelmed by the support of all four of these iconic American theaters to bring this adaptation to life. It's a collaboration and community that playwrights dream of.”

The Bay Area-based Ms. Gunderson has consistently been ranked as one of America's most-produced playwrights according to data compiled by Theatre Communications Group, most recently for the 2022/23 season. She has been previously produced by all four partner theaters.

"Northlight has been honored to commission and produce Lauren Gunderson's work, beginning with all of the Christmas at Pemberley plays, so when Zak called to gauge our interest in Lauren's Little Women it was a delightful decision," commented Northlight Theatre Artistic Director BJ Jones. Previous plays by Ms. Gunderson produced at Northlight include the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy co-authored with Margot Melcon: Miss Bennet (2016), The Wickhams (2019), Georgiana & Kitty (2022); as well as The Book of Will (2017).

Said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, “TheatreWorks is thrilled to serve as one of Lauren's artistic homes in the Bay Area, continuing our longstanding support of her incredible work. We look forward to collaborating with these powerhouse theaters to bring a fresh new look at this cherished classic to stages across the country.” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, staged the regional premiere of Gunderson's Silent Sky in 2014. Her hit Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, which was launched in TheatreWorks' Writers Retreat ahead of its rolling world premiere at Northlight Theatre, Marin Theatre, and Round House Theatre, will be presented at TheatreWorks this holiday season, performing December 4-29, 2024 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, CA. Gunderson is a recipient of a commission from TheatreWorks' Susan Fairbrook Playwright Fund.

"This really is a dream team of theatrical collaborators,” shared City Theatre Co Artistic Director Clare Drobot. "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Lauren and foster new artistic ties with People's Light, Northlight, and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley." City Theatre is Pittsburgh's leading producer of contemporary plays, now entering its 50th season. It has previously produced Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists (2017) and Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2023), and presented her Covid-era virtual work, The Catastrophist in 2021.

About Louisa May Alcott's Little Women by Lauren Gunderson

In 19th century New England, ambitious Jo, traditional Meg, gentle Beth, and spirited Amy grow up balancing their sisterly bonds with their distinct personalities. With their father away at war, the March sisters are nurtured by their wise and selfless Marmee. In a time marked by societal expectations, their love and shared feminine strength bind them through hardships, friendships, romantic entanglements, and inevitable losses. Captivating readers for generations, this beloved classic shines in an all-new stage adaptation. A timeless tale of family, resilience, and a determined young writer finding her way in the world.