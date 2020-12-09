Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and Benjamin Rauhala Join WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR Podcast

Broadway's original royals Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and Benjamin Rauhala join co-hosts Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Pallavi Sastry (Blue Bloods) to open the BPP vault sharing never before told stories about their deep, friendship bonds with one another once the tiaras are off. "When I look at these three friends," BPP's co-creator and dubbed Fairy 'God Fairy' Benjamin Rauhala shares, "I think, friends are for making your dreams come true... and for carrying you through the high times and the hard times and making life full and rich and worth living outside of anything else."

That's the premise of Ruiz and Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' podcast, which premieres an all new episode every Wednesday on all major podcasting platforms. At the end of each conversation, the two friends poignantly ask all their guests, "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude. "We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

To date, 'What Are Friends For' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Daniel J Watts (Tony Nominee, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Kelli O'Hara (Tony Winner, The King and I), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights the Movie), Carly Hughes (Pippin, The Christmas Edition and new holiday EP Mistletoe & Carly), and others. Upcoming December 12th 1PM EST Live Show guests (exclusively on our WAFF Patreon channel) include the original girl group of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Vella Lovell. The latest episode of What Are Friends For is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow WAFF on Instagram @waffpodcast.