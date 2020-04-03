Laura Osnes, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and More to Take Part in San Diego State University Studio Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The MFA Musical Theatre Program at SDSU is introducing the SDSU Studio Series, available to university musical theatre faculty and students worldwide.

As an alternative to his in-person Theatre 627 course, MFA Theatre Program Director Robert Meffe with the help of Stephen Brotebeck, Devon Hunt, and Eden Hildebrand, created the new SDSU Studio Series.

SDSU Studio Series consists of free online interviews with top musical theatre industry professionals. Each episode will be an informal conversation and Q&A sessions about the craft and the business of Broadway, utilizing the free online platform, Zoom. Next up is Laura Osnes, Broadway's original Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, and Julia Trojan, Wed. April 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Meffe was inspired by the show Inside The Actors Studio, formerly seen on Bravo, which featured in-depth interviews with actors and industry professionals about their acting process and craft.

"I want educators to incorporate this series into their curriculum and use it as a replacement for a class they can't teach. It is a different, but very valuable learning outcome for students worldwide," said Meffe.

Meffe said he wanted to give hope to everyone who was blindsided by having to learn how to teach virtually in such a short amount of time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I wanted to do something big and show that SDSU is a leader in MFA education, and anyone who teaches musical theatre can count on us to help," said Meffe.

Combining Meffe's and Brotebeck's contact lists from their work on Broadway, they reached out to all of the industry professionals they knew to be a part of this Studio Series.



"The response was overwhelming," said Meffe. "Within minutes I heard back from people."

Each episode will air at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and last about 90 minutes. All of the episodes will be recorded and posted online in a free archive for anyone to access, anytime.

For a full schedule visit the SDSU Studio Series website.

Upcoming on the SDSU Studio Series:

Broadway's original Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, & Julia Trojan.

April 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Broadway composer, orchestrator, music director, conductor, and the founder and co-executive director of ASTEP - Artists Striving To End Poverty.

April 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Tony Award-winning Broadway writer, lyricist, director, and producer.

April 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Broadway music director, conductor, arranger, and composer for Broadway greats like Chita Rivera.

April 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Composer/lyricist, music director, and producer, and founder of MAESTRA MUSIC, INC.

April 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Broadway composer/lyricist, and music director.

April 20, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Al Blackstone

Emmy-nominated director, choreographer, and educator.

April 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Broadway music director and conductor

April 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Tony Award-nominated Broadway director

April 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the SDSU Studio Series website at https://sdsustudioseries.wordpress.com/





