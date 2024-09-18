Laura Benanti and Miranda Ferriss Jones Will Host Two Events in Support of Kamala Harris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and theater maker Miranda Ferriss Jones have joined forces to present two exclusive concert fundraisers in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign this month. On Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 pm, Benanti will host Voices for Victory, which will showcase relevant music from Jones’ repertoire that highlights the importance of sisterhood and breaking barriers and include a special appearance by the (fake) former first lady Melania Trump. On Monday, September 30 at 7 pm, a one-night-only presentation of Jones’ musical Spiral Bound, based on the poems of Richard Edelman, will be performed by a cast that includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), and Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton). All proceeds from both performances will benefit The Harris Victory Fund. Tickets, starting at $25, are available here.

“I actually met Miranda as a fellow “mom friend” in my NJ suburb, and we connected over our shared love of theater,” Benanti said. “I was blown away by her talent, and was inspired to be a torchbearer for her extraordinary songwriting. I’m so thrilled that the New York community will get to see her work in a bigger way. Turning this into a fundraiser for Kamala Harris and being able to donate all proceeds to the Harris Victory Fund is really icing on the cake.”

Voices for Victory

September 25, 2024 at 7:30 pm, City Winery NYC (25 11th Avenue)

Hosted by Tony Award winner Laura Benanti. Voices for Victory will showcase the inspiring music of Miranda Ferriss Jones, a prolific musical theater creator whose work celebrates her mixed-race heritage and the female experience. The evening will feature performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars, including Nasia Thomas (Six, The Last Five Years), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, The Descendants), Miki Abraham (Shucked), and Khaila Wilcox (SIX), along with a surprise (hint, hint) performance from Benanti, who frequently plays Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Attendees will enjoy a night of empowering music that highlights the importance of sisterhood, breaking barriers and celebrates this unique moment of unification and hope embodied by Kamala Harris.

Spiral Bound

By Miranda Ferriss Jones and Directed by Ellenore Scott, Based on the poems of Richard Edelman

Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7 PM, Racket NYC (431 West 16th Street)

Spiral Bound, which debuted at Joe’s Pub in a sold-out show, returns to NYC in a one-night-only benefit performance directed and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. The event will feature an all-star cast of vocalists and dancers, including Tony Award-Winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Khaila Wilcox (SIX), Sammie Williams (Titanic, Dear Evan Hansen) and Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton). Spiral Bound continues the theme of celebrating women's stories with a focus on women stepping into the spotlight to tell their own story. The show will be followed by a dance party to keep the party going!

Tickets for both events are available now with a donation to Kamala Harris’s campaign. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit this link.

These events are more than just performances; they are part of a broader movement to support Kamala Harris and her vision for a more inclusive and equitable America. They are made possible by the collaborative efforts of Jones, Benanti, Justine Lelchuk (a prominent New York business leader), Women Execs for Kamala, Black Women’s Blueprint and Edelman Creative.