Laura Benanti, Anika Larsen, Krysta Rodriguez and Brenda Braxton to Guest Host STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced that starting tomorrow, "Stars In The House" will be celebrating Women's History Month with a line-up of talented, award-winning guest hosts. Anika Larsen will kick things off tomorrow night at 8:00pm PT, followed by Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, and Brenda Braxton, all in support of The Actors Fund, for which "Stars In The House" has raised OVER $715,000! Each will host their own special guests to celebrate the many aspects of women and the Broadway experience. The current schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 9 - What I Learned About Women's History Through The Roles I Played

Host: Anika Larsen, with co-host Nicole Lewis

Guests (and the shows they will discuss): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Annie Golden (Assassins, Hair), Ruthie Ann Miles (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Patricia Noonan (writer of Sweetwater, a new musical about women fighter pilots in WWII), and Saycon Sengbloh (The Color Purple, Fela)

The episode will also feature "resident expert" Associate Professor of Design at SUNY New Paltz Andrea Varga who will analyze show costumes and discuss how women's lives throughout history have been determined and reflected by the clothes they wear

Wednesday, March 10 - Broadway for Racial Justice

Host: Laura Benanti

Guests: Brandon Michael Nase, Cindy Tsai, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tuesday, March 23

Host: Krysta Rodriguez

Guests: TBC

Tuesday, March 30

Host: Brenda Braxton

Guests: The cast of "Cougar the Musical" will reunite to discuss their time in the show, and honor B. Smith and her restaurant, where they would all hang out and spend time together

All episodes will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, these episodes will be filled with plenty of live music!

These guests join the incredible lineup of casts and stars that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including"Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.