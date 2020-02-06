Laura Benanti, André De Shields, Jenn Colella, Elizabeth Stanley and More Set For BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Celebrated Tony Award winners, emerging stars and beloved Broadway favorites are among the first to join the lineup for this year's Broadway Backwards on March 16, 2020.

The one-night-only event will include performances by Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Tony winner Len Cariou (TV's Blue Bloods, Sweeney Todd), Garrett Clayton (TV's Hairspray Live!), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (the upcoming West Side Story and The Prom films, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Emmy Award nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out, TV's Modern Family), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Patti Murin (Frozen), Ken Page (Cats), James Snyder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill).

Colella also returns to host the evening for the second year. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers are subject to change.

The 15th edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney's Aladdin. The evening where gender doesn't matter but love does is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception with the cast. A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond" ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor, James Kinney as choreographer and Joshua Buscher-West as choreographer and associate director.

Last year's exciting and empowering edition raised a record $704,491. The 130-person cast featured a bevy of Broadway stars backed by a live, 12-piece orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 13 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.1 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.





