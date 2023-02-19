Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laura Bell Bundy Will Perform at Benefit Concert For DEAR MOM, I'M GAY! Cast Recording

The concert is Saturday April 8th at 3:00pm at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre.

Feb. 19, 2023  

Dear Mom, I'm Gay! is a new musical by David Allen Dilsizian. It tells the story of a young man coming out to his religious mother. It will premiere Off-Broadway this July 13-23 at the Chain Theater.

A concert will be held to help raise money for the cast recording. 10% of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to GIFT.

GIFT is an organization that gives free counseling and resources to LGBTQ+ youth that are recovering from extreme religious situations. GIFT is located in the composer's home town of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Laura Bell Bundy will be the guest performer for the fundraiser, performing hits from her amazing theater career and a few other fan favorites.

Laura Bell Bundy is a Tony nominated Broadway actress & Billboard top 5 recording artist. She is also the founder of the Womxn Of Tomorrow Foundation.

Laura Bell Bundy made her debut at age 9 in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, since then she has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray, and most notably Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical, where she received a Tony Nomination. She also played Glinda in Broadway's Wicked. Bundy has recorded multiple albums -"Achin & Shakin" Universal Music Group (Billboard Top 5 Country album), "Another Piece Of Me" Big Machine. She was signed to Sony Publishing from 2008-2013 and toured with her music all over the world.

Bundy has appeared or starred in blockbuster movies and over 100 episodes of television including roles on Call Me Kat, Fairly Odd Parents, Perfect Harmony, How I Met Your Mother/Father, Hart of Dixie, American Gods, Anger Management, Good Behavior, Documentary Now, Dream Girls, and Jumanji, among others. As a writer/composer she developed the web series Mashville for Netflix & Girltime for Freeform, a women's history sketch comedy variety show.

After a career in entertainment for over 31 years, she chose to channel her artistry into activism with a focus on women's rights and equality. Her album "Women Of Tomorrow" co-written and co-produced by Shea Carter & Jeremy Adelman delves into the different issues women are facing today. It has over 1 million streams on Spotify and other streaming services, and is in rotation on Sirius XM. The companion podcast on Broadway Podcast Network dives deeper into the history of each issue, and invites an expert to discuss how it impacts us today and how we can move forward. The Women Of Tomorrow Album and Podcast have been featured in Forbes, Us Weekly, Huffington Post, American Songwriter, People, Parade and more. Bundy recently launched the Womxn Of Tomorrow community and app to help women activate their activism, understand the policies that impact them and strengthen weak areas in their lives for 360 degrees of female empowerment from policy to personal. https://womxnoftomorrow.org/join

Bundy loves teaching young actors how to cultivate their artistry. Over the last 15 years, she's taught master classes all over the world and even received an honorary degree from Michigan State University for lending expertise to their program. During COVID she designed a six week intensive where she breaks down and teaches her own process.

Her most important job is being a mom to her son Huck, 12 sheep, four goats, two dogs and cat on Hardscrabble Farm in Tewksbury, NJ.


