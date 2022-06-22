Last Week to See 'Clever,' 'Refreshingly Honest,' and 'Movingly Clear-Sighted' THE REFUGEES

"TODAY IS WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2022. TAKE PART WITH US. From award-winning Adjusted Realists comes this electric, fantastical Greek tragedy about a kingdom facing an unexpected surge of refugees. "Clever and refreshingly honest...In the mundane brutality of The Refugees, Kaliski lays bare the tangle of history, diplomacy, and politics that separates the Cuban defector from the Honduran border-crosser. Most refugees will have had little to no control over the circumstances that placed them into one category or another. In that way, the fatalist Greeks have something to teach Americans as we nervously stride into the 21st century clinging to our notion of free will and hoping to bend the arc of history toward justice." -Theatermania "Mr. Kaliski - wielding a deft mix of skepticism and whimsy, without getting too flighty or cynical - portrays both the issues at hand and the people divided over them as maddeningly complicated." -The New York Sun "Movingly clear-sighted...Clytemnestra, in a reflective moment, says that we are 'smart enough to grow, / too stupid to sustain.' This pithy observation might strike one as all too true, but it also gestures to only one part of the inextricable anger, pleasure, guilt, despair, and hope of trying to live in ethical relation to others and to the planet that this production captures so well and so impactfully." - Thinking Theater NYC Who do we let in? This simple question resonates across the entirety of our lives today, ranging in scale from family feuds to geopolitical crises. In The Refugees, a jaded queen and her activist children struggle to answer it, each side fiercely opposed over whether their prosperous realm should offer asylum to masses of immigrants displaced by climate change. The Refugees captures one of the most urgent issues of our time with humor, humanity, and a passionate appeal to the power of civic engagement. Adjusted Realists in association with Weber State University present The Refugees Written and Directed by Stephen Kaliski Now - June 26 A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019 Tickets: $35 Special Offer! Use Code "BWW" for $10 off! To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-refugees-265269 For information on the show and company, visit https://www.adjustedrealists.com/the-refugees.html