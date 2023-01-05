Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lang Lang to Present THE DISNEY BOOK LIVE IN CONCERT at Radio City Music Hall in February

The concert will feature performances of scores from Mary Poppins, Frozen, Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Globally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang will present a special new event The Disney Book Live in Concert, in celebration of his critically-acclaimed new album to take place on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The evening will feature the orchestra of St. Luke's & special guests, including Gina Alice Redlinger, Andy Lin, Plínio Fernandes, Jon Batiste and others to be announced, performing scores from Mary Poppins, Frozen, Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and more. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00am EST, available HERE.

Lang Lang's new album, The Disney Book, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Albums Chart. He has recently spoken with Los Angeles Times and NPR Here & Now's host Jane Clayson to talk about the inspiration behind the project, and appeared on GMA3 to perform the classic Disney tune "Bare Necessities."

In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, the album features new, reimagined versions of some of the most famous melodies in the history of animation, ranging from Pinocchio and The Jungle Book to Frozen and Encanto. It includes several collaborators from across the globe, including Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste, and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra as well as appearances from guitarist Miloš, Chinese erhu player Guo Gan, and Lang Lang's wife Gina Alice, plus the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Robert Ziegler.

Lang Lang: The Disney Book - Tracklisting:

STANDARD ALBUM & CD 1 OF DELUXE ALBUM

1. "Beauty and the Beast" - Theme

2. "It's a Small World"

3. "Let It Go" - FROZEN

4. "The Bare Necessities" - THE JUNGLE BOOK

5. "Dos Oruguitas" - ENCANTO (featuring Sebastián Yatra vocals)

6. "Rainbow Connection" - THE MUPPET MOVIE

7. "Reflection" - MULAN (featuring Guo Gan Chinese erhu)

8. "Someday My Prince Will Come" - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

9. "It's All Right" - SOUL (featuring Jon Batiste vocals & piano)

10. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - ENCANTO

11. "Remember Me" - COCO (featuring Miloš guitar)

12. "When You Wish Upon a Star" - PINOCCHIO (featuring Gina Alice vocals)

13. "A Whole New World" - ALADDIN

14. "You'll Be in My Heart" - TARZAN (featuring Andrea Bocelli vocals)

CD 2 OF DELUXE ALBUM

﻿1. "Beauty and the Beast" - Theme (solo version)

2. "Mary Poppins Fantasy" - MARY POPPINS

3. "Feed the Birds" - MARY POPPINS

4. "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" - THREE LITTLE PIGS

5. "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" - FROZEN

6. "Whistle While You Work" - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

7. "Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum" (The Dwarf's Washing Song) - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

8. "I'm Wishing" - SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

9. "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" - CINDERELLA

10. "My Own Home" - THE JUNGLE BOOK

11. "Life is a Highway" - CARS

12. "Baby Mine" - DUMBO

13. "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" - THE LION KING

ABOUT Lang Lang:

Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world's top orchestras and conductors. Lang Lang has also reached vast televised audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions of the Grammy Awards. In April 2020 he took part in the One World: Together At Home concert, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on multiple global platforms. In June 2022, Lang Lang was announced as an honoree in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023. Lang Lang will be recognised alongside stars including Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravtiz, Mindy Kaling, Jonas Brothers, Melba Moore, Pentatonix and more.

The scale of Lang Lang's musical achievements is mirrored by his tireless commitment to charitable causes, most notably through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Keys of Inspiration. Both a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Messenger of Peace, he has inspired over 40 million children to learn the piano and has developed hugely successful educational programmes. Lang Lang's most recent albums, 2019's Piano Book and 2020's Goldberg Variations, were both international bestsellers. One of the most influential classical musicians in the world, Lang Lang has more than 20 million social media followers. Everything the pianist does is underpinned by his belief that "music makes life better - it heals, unites and inspires, and it makes us better people".

ABOUT THE BOWERY PRESENTS:

The Bowery Presents, regional partner of AEG Presents, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Founded in 2004, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, Maggie Rogers, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Leon Bridges and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.




More Hot Stories For You


