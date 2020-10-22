LaChanze Talks About Her Upcoming Concert as Part of The Seth Concert Series and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

LaChanze also talked about her life during the pandemic, the importance of voting, and more!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. On October 21, he chatted with one of Broadway's favorite leading ladies, LaChanze.

LaChanze will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, October 25 (8pm) and Monday, October 26 (3pm).

She talked about the concert in the interview.

"I'm so excited because I've never done a concert with Seth before," she said. "I've watched them, I've witnessed them, I love them. He's hilarious. I do have my own concert that I do, which is not at all like Seth concerts so this will be interesting."

LaChanze went on to talk about some of the songs that fans can expect if they tune in.

"We're taking a couple requests," she revealed. "If there are some songs I have sung in my career that people want to hear, please tell me so that we can put them on the schedule."

"I definitely am doing my one Sondheim hit, 'Another Hundred People'," she said. "Of course, I'll do good old 'Waiting For Life to Begin.' I'm going to do a little something from The Color Purple, something from Summer, and I may do something from If/Then that I didn't sing."

LaChanze also revealed that her daughter, Celia Rose Gooding, who people may know from Jagged Little Pill, may join her for a ballad.

Like many other Broadway performers during this time, she says she hasn't sung in a while.

"I've been vocalizing and preparing my cords to sing a full evening of music," she said.

Watch the full interview below and get your tickets for LaChanze's upcoming concert here!

LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages.

Most recently, she starred in playwright Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Prior, she originated the role of August in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's A Secret Life of Bees for which she landed an AUDELCO Award for Leading Actress in a Musical. She gave a spellbinding performance in the high voltage Broadway's Summer The Donna Summer Musical. In creating the nostalgia of Donna Summer, she landed nominations for the 2018 Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance Award.

LaChanze stepped onto stage 28 Broadway seasons ago, giving the original production of Once On This Island its beating and unforgettable heart, creating the role of lovelorn peasant girl Ti Moune. She won her first Tony Award for giving a voice to Celie, the unlikely heroine of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, the musical's original staging. Shortly after, she nabbed an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in the award-winning PBS special Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise.

