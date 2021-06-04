L.O.S. KIDS Will Perform Live At Little Park in July

It's time to make some noise again as The Little Orchestra Society returns to live performances and introduces children to the exciting world of percussion music with their kid-approved program Things That Go Bang outdoors at Little Island's Amph stage, NYC's newest public park on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The hilarious Professor Treblemaker takes on Emeril and whips himself into a frenzy trying to discover who's been removing all the pots and pans from his kitchen. Bam, bam as a celebrity chef would say, the missing culinary items have been refashioned into instruments, and they're cooking up some hot and spicy tunes!

This lively percussion-based show will get Little Island's tiniest audience members jamming out and making music in their seats as they shake their sillies out with boxes of Maraca-roni; twirl; like strands of spaghetti to the sounds of Prof. Treblemaker's newly invented "GlockenSPILL", and ingest fun musical lessons on how to make your own kind of music from objects found in your home.

Performed by musicians from The New York Percussion Group, "Things That Go Bang" teaches all ages about sounds and rhythms through an interactive, orchestral concert performance featuring four percussionists and a pianist. Get ready to see instruments big, small, and unusual! Guided by Professor Treblemaker and Conductor David Alan Miller, this musical concoction is sure to inspire you to take the stage yourself!

TICKETS

All tickets will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for purchase now by visiting https://littleisland.org/events-in-the-amph or by visiting tdf.org. There will be no tickets available to purchase on-site. Your ticket also serves as your timed entry reservation to the park.

Health and Safety Protocols

In accordance with Federal, State, and City guidelines Little Island can host events at full ticketed capacity and without social distancing with fully vaccinated audiences. Masks are optional.

For entrance to performances all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination through the Excelsior Pass or by showing their vaccination card and an ID. The CDC defines "fully vaccinated" as two weeks after receiving the second jab of a two-dose vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children under the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated may attend, but must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. No exceptions will be made.