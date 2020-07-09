LIVE FROM OUR LIVING ROOMS Continues Through Sunday

This weekend, you can take a voice lesson GRAMMY nominated vocalist Kurt Elling, a guitar lesson with former Tonight Show guitarist Kevin Eubanks, or sit in on an introspective webinar with Cecil McLorin Salvant and Rudresh Mahanthappa right in your living room! The Live From Our Living Rooms Creative Summit and Fundraiser continues through Sunday with a packed schedule that includes workshops, webinars and performances by dozens of jazz icons.

This afternoon at 1pm vocalist Kate McGarry with guitarist Keith Ganz will present a workshop on vocals, while leadings saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom will present a woodwinds workshop. Nate Wood will lead the drum workshop, Mai Leisz will present one for bass players and Kevin Eubanks will lead a sure-to-be well-attended guitar workshop. At 3pm, Snarky Puppy bandleader Michael League and Knower's Louis Cole will present a webinar on how to release music on a budget. Tabla master Zakir Hussain will perform in the evening at 8pm.

Friday through Sunday features workshops by musicians Orrin Evans, Kurt Elling, Donny McCaslin, Nadje Noodhuis, Robin Eubanks, Jamison Ross, John Clayton, David Gilmore, Sara Caswell, Kate Baker, David Sanchez, Sheryl Bailey and Bria Skonberg. Cecil McLorin Salvant & Rudresh Mahanthappa, Jim McNeely & Miho Hazama, Adam Neely & Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Nic Hard & Pete Karam and Gargi Shindé & Fritzie Brown will present webinars on topics ranging from grant writing, to home recording, to arranging, to programs on online content creation and cross cultural influences in jazz.

On Friday, the featured performer is Chris Potter; on Saturday, Ingrid Jensen & the Que-Tee Trio; and on Sunday, the final evening performance will be Gerald Clayton. Ryan Truesdell will present a new project he has created during the Spotlight Series on Sunday at 11am.

Organized by musicians Sirintip, Thana Alexa and Owen Broder, Live From Our Living Rooms offers a platform for creative exchange, continuing to raise relief funds for musicians while providing paid performances and teaching opportunities for the music community at large. The inspiration to organize the Live From Our Living Rooms Creative Summit & Fundraiser grew from the success of their first Online Festival & Fundraiser, which concluded in April after raising nearly $60k from which performance grants were allocated to struggling NYC musicians. Referred to as "the first jazz festival for the quarantine era" by Rolling Stone, the April event featured live performances and masterclasses by a litany of top tier jazz artists such as Chick Corea, Christian McBride, Bill Frisell, Becca Stevens and more.

The Live From Our Living Rooms Creative Summit and Fundraiser kicked off on July 1st. 68 instrument-specific workshops, twelve creative and industry-related webinars, two Sunday spotlight episodes, and ten evening performances populate the schedule.

There is a $3 minimum donation required to attend each webinar and performance, which stream on Crowdcast. The workshops, which take place on Zoom, range from $30-40, and are capped at 20 participants per session to offer an exclusive experience. In a continued effort to support this community of musicians, participating artists have agreed to share a portion of their earned revenue with the Live From Our Living Rooms Fundraiser which will go towards the initiative's next round of relief grants. Additional donations made from the initiative's global audience will also be allocated toward relief grants. For this round, funds will be collected and distributed by fiscal agent, American Music Lab. The next grant application cycle will be announced after the completion of the Creative Summit.

More information can be found at www.livefromourlivingrooms.com.

Register for Performances, Webinars & Zoom workshops here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You