LIVE FROM HERE With Chris Thile Moves to Sundays on WFUV

WFUV, New York (90.7 FM/wfuv.org), welcomes American Public Media's "Live From Here," with host Chris Thile, to its Sunday evening lineup beginning September 8, from 6-8 p.m., EDT, on 90.7FM, also streaming at WFUV.org.

This Sunday's show, the first to be aired by WFUV, will feature Thile with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, Mexican singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, Texan country-folk artist Sarah Jarosz, comedian Matt Braunger, and comedian and writer Holly Laurent.

Thile has hosted the eclectic and adventurous "Live From Here," which encompasses music, comedy, and interviews, since he took over the former "A Prairie Home Companion" in 2016. That show was revamped as "Live From Here" in December 2017. This year, Thile and "Live From Here" have relocated from the show's longtime locale of St. Paul, Minnesota to one of New York's most storied venues,The Town Hall. WFUV will broadcast the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, following John Platt's "Sunday Supper" and preceding Paul Cavalconte's "Cavalcade." (The live show will continue to air on WNYC every Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.)

"The show is a natural fit for our audience," says Rita Houston, WFUV's Program Director. "Back in 2010, Chris and the Punch Brothers performed at Holiday Cheer for FUV, and we've had a long relationship with Chris and his musician friends and colleagues. Since 'Live From Here' has just relocated the show to Town Hall here in NYC, from its historic home in St. Paul, the timing has never been better for this wonderful show to be a part of WFUV's weekend programming."

The upcoming roster of "Live From Here" guests is an impressive one and includes The Lumineers, Raphael Saadiq, Jamila Woods, Trey Anastasio, Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Rachael Price, John Cameron Mitchell, Ann Patchett, Aoife O'Donovan, Gregory Alan Isakov, and more to be announced.

Mandolinist Chris Thile, a native of Oceanside, California, discovered bluegrass at a very young age, brought by his parents to watch John Moore's band Bluegrass Etc. at a local pizza parlor. Thile eventually met siblings Sara and Sean Watkins there and the aspiring fiddler and guitarist would eventually join Thile in the band Nickel Creek, formed when the gifted mandolinist was just eight years old. Nickel Creek became a legendary band in the bluegrass genre, winning a Grammy and releasing five studio albums between 1993 and 2006 before taking a hiatus, reuniting in 2014 for their 25th anniversary with a sixth album, A Dotted Line.

A recipient of a 2012 MacArthur "genius" grant, Thile also co-founded the Punch Brothers; the quintet released their most recent album, All Ashore, in 2018. Thile has crossed into the classical world too, and collaborated with Edgar Meyer on the Grammy-winning Bass & Mandolin and The Goat Rodeo Sessions with Meyer, Stuart Duncan and Yo-Yo Ma. Thile's own Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol 1 was released in 2013.

Thile and his family are based in Brooklyn, making the move of "Live From Here" to New York a genuine homecoming.

Photo Credit: Devin Pedde





Related Articles