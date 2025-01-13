LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Concert With Joel Kim Booster & Shea Couleé Canceled Due to LA Fires

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The one-night-only concert presentation of Little Shop of Horrors with Joel Kim Booster, , Alex Newell, and Shea Couleé has been canceled due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The performance was scheduled to take place on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7pm PT at nightclub Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019) in Los Angeles, directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). The performance may be rescheduled to a later date.

Booster and Couleé were reprising their roles from a 2006 Only a Stage community theatre production in Illinois, as ‘Seymour' and ‘Audrey II,' respectively. Tony-winning Shucked star Alex Newell was slated to play Audrey.

Little Shop of Horrors In Concert was slated to be a benefit for The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest provider of shelter and wraparound services dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth, AFC provides services to nearly 2,200 youth annually.

Donations to The Ali Forney Center can still be made in lieu of the concert.

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have also led to the beloved Theatre Palisades's Pierson Playhouse being destroyed. Several performances of the Wicked national tour at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre were also canceled due to the fires.