LISTEN: Rosie O'Donnell Reveals That David Bowie Didn't Like RENT on Latest HOT TAKES & DEEP DIVES Episode

Rosie also shared, "I think Hamilton had a response that was unlike any other response that had ever been had, with the possible exception of Rent."

Mar. 22, 2021  
Rosie O'Donnell joined the latest episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast to discuss the inception of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, stars such as Britney Spears, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Barbara Walters and more. During the episode she revealed that she took David Bowie to RENT, and according to Rosie, he hated it!

She shared, "I took David Bowie and Iman to see it, and I said, this is the greatest show, you're gonna love this. And about 15 minutes into it he says, "I'm going to kill you.' He didn't like RENT, there's the scoop."

Listen to the episode below!

Rosie O'Donnell is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.


