LISTEN: Richard Ridge Will Chat with Marisha Wallace on Clubhouse- Live at 2pm!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace on the new audio platform Clubhouse!

Tune in on the app today, April 9 at 2pm ET. Click here to access the event.

On Broadway, Marisha Wallace starred in shows including Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten! and then in the UK, as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in the unmissable Waitress. She is set to star in the London Coliseum production of Hairspray as Motormouth Maybelle.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.

Learn more about the app in our Clubhouse guide.