LISTEN: Krystina Alabado, Will Roland and Stephanie Styles Sing 'Story of The Phantom' From GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL

The cast recording for Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 29, just in time for Halloween.

The show is based on the book by R.L. Stine published by Scholastic Inc.®, and features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and book and lyrics by John Maclay.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to 'Story of The Phantom', a track from the musical performed by Krystina Alabado, Will Roland and Stephanie Styles.

Listen to the full track below!

The all-star cast includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Alex Brightman (Tony nominee for Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Waitress, "The Real O'Neals"), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Tony nominee for Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), in addition to a special appearance from R.L. Stine himself. The album cover is a new original work by Tim Jacobus, illustrator of the iconic original Goosebumps art. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track "Goosebumps."

To pre-save or pre-order the album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/GoosebumpsTheMusicalPR