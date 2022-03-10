LISTEN: Kevin Chamberlin Talks TikTok & More on TAKE A BOW

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kevin Chamberlin Takes A well-deserved Bow! He is a 3 Time Tony Nominee for his performances in Suessical, The Addams Family, and Dirty Blonde. This episode has it all! In this episode he takes us through his career, life journey, and inside scoop from his favorite productions. From paying the bills by playing Santa Clause in a local mall, to a Three Time Tony Nominee, there is never a dull moment in the episode.

As a performer of 10 Broadway shows his experience is unlike any other. In this episode his professionalism oozes through the episode as he talks about his career and the advice he gives to his listeners. Nowadays, you can catch him on Tik Tok, creating incredible content loved by over 8 million people. Kevin was eager to share what he has learned through Tik Tok as he's been staying busy by creating content, collaborating with brands and creators, and was able to write and perform in the Ratatouille Tik Tok Musical. All of these topics of conversation come together to form an episode that you don't want to miss.

Kevin Chamberlin, Curtain Up!

