LISTEN: Derek Klena Talks JAGGED LITTLE PILL, His Baseball Days, and More on BREAK A BAT!

Derek Klena steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 31 of Break a Bat!

As a high school pitcher in his native Southern California, Derek was a two-time first-team All-San Antonio League selection and two-time first-team All-Valley honoree, before going enrolling in UCLA. While there, he was rostered on the school's iconic baseball team, pitching alongside eventual MLB All-Star hurlers Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer. He did all of this while simultaneously participating in theatre, with full awareness of the parallels between the two mediums. Derek has a clear understanding of the focus and dedication required to be successful both on the mound and on stage, as well as a necessary confidence to overcome peer pressure and stigmas.

The episode re-hashed many of Derek's roles and highlights on Broadway, as his other credits include Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, and Anastasia. While speaking about Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill, Klena talked about why he believes Alanis Morissette's iconic music and the story it's set to plays so well on stage, as well his overall connection to the character he's taking on in the show.

Listen to the podcast here!

The episode is hosted by Al Malafronte. Guest Co-Hosts are Doug Horowitz and Erin Connors. The podcast is produced by the Broadway Podcast Network. The episode is edited by Matthew Hendershot.





