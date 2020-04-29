LISTEN: Derek Klena Talks JAGGED LITTLE PILL, His Baseball Days, and More on BREAK A BAT!
Derek Klena steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 31 of Break a Bat!
As a high school pitcher in his native Southern California, Derek was a two-time first-team All-San Antonio League selection and two-time first-team All-Valley honoree, before going enrolling in UCLA. While there, he was rostered on the school's iconic baseball team, pitching alongside eventual MLB All-Star hurlers Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer. He did all of this while simultaneously participating in theatre, with full awareness of the parallels between the two mediums. Derek has a clear understanding of the focus and dedication required to be successful both on the mound and on stage, as well as a necessary confidence to overcome peer pressure and stigmas.
The episode re-hashed many of Derek's roles and highlights on Broadway, as his other credits include Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, and Anastasia. While speaking about Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill, Klena talked about why he believes Alanis Morissette's iconic music and the story it's set to plays so well on stage, as well his overall connection to the character he's taking on in the show.
Listen to the podcast here!
The episode is hosted by Al Malafronte. Guest Co-Hosts are Doug Horowitz and Erin Connors. The podcast is produced by the Broadway Podcast Network. The episode is edited by Matthew Hendershot.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)